The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Trading Down 7.5%

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) was down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.68 and last traded at $19.81. Approximately 2,306 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 480,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The E.W. Scripps from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.60 and a beta of 1.94.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.85. The E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other The E.W. Scripps news, CAO Laura Tomlin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $321,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,705.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Boehne sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $2,430,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 287,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,986,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,799 shares of company stock valued at $3,838,522 in the last quarter. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,420,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,525,000 after purchasing an additional 349,415 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 13,783 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps during the 1st quarter worth $7,097,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

