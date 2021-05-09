The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Danske

The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Danske from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of DDRLF stock opened at $41.95 on Friday. The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $44.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.37.
About The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S
