The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Danske

The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Danske from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of DDRLF stock opened at $41.95 on Friday. The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $44.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.37.

Get The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S alerts:

About The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S

The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S provides offshore drilling rig services to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through North Sea Jack-Up Rigs and International Floaters segment. It owns and operates a fleet of 22 offshore drilling rigs, including 14 jack-up rigs, 4 semi-submersible rigs, and 4 drillships.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.