The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CAKE. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.43.

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $63.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $65.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President David M. Gordon sold 65,660 shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $4,068,293.60. Following the sale, the president now owns 51,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,759.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $233,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,787.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,160 shares of company stock worth $4,763,229. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

