The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 149.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,465 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.59.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Director Mark A. Goldfarb sold 26,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $1,501,338.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,059.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Joseph R. Martinetto sold 255,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.70, for a total transaction of $18,306,515.70. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,148,273 shares of company stock valued at $139,770,441. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $71.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $72.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.87. The company has a market cap of $129.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

