The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $8,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Allstate from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.20.

ALL opened at $132.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $84.97 and a one year high of $132.88.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. The Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.81 dividend. This is an increase from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

