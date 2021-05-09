Thayer Ventures Acquisition (NASDAQ:TVAC) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TVAC) shares rose 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. Approximately 31,072 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 72,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.98.

About Thayer Ventures Acquisition (NASDAQ:TVAC)

Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the travel and transportation technology sectors. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Valencia, California.

