Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,294,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 379,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.89% of Textron worth $240,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Textron during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Textron during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Textron during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Textron during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TXT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.30.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $68.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 57.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $68.18.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. Textron had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.14%.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $170,775.00. Also, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $689,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

