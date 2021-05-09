Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 60.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 422,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for 0.8% of Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $79,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.1% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark Gary sold 12,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.76, for a total value of $2,209,358.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,143,469.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,463 shares of company stock worth $15,506,679 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cascend Securities raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Longbow Research raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $187.76 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $105.45 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.35.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

