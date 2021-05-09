Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 45,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.28, for a total transaction of $7,858,285.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,248,124.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,463 shares of company stock valued at $15,506,679 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $187.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $105.45 and a one year high of $197.58. The company has a market capitalization of $173.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Longbow Research lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

