Tether (USDT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $173.71 Billion

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Tether has a market capitalization of $55.53 billion and approximately $173.71 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tether has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Tether coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00069722 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.88 or 0.00246854 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003788 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $701.63 or 0.01220763 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00030961 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $450.98 or 0.00784652 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,510.57 or 1.00062070 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tether Coin Profile

Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 56,446,291,004 coins and its circulating supply is 55,536,494,298 coins. Tether’s official website is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Tether Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

