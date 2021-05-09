Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Receives $422.15 Average Target Price from Analysts

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $422.15.

Several research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Edward Jones started coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $8.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $672.37. The company had a trading volume of 23,469,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,254,023. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $685.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $664.00. The stock has a market cap of $647.71 billion, a PE ratio of 1,350.14, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Tesla has a 1-year low of $152.66 and a 1-year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,327.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.17, for a total value of $1,075,755.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,425,157.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,153 shares of company stock worth $109,617,129 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,712,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160,909 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,497,219,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,058,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,710,897,000 after acquiring an additional 297,388 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,450,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,388,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,796 shares during the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

