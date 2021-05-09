Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tesco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tesco in a report on Monday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSCDY opened at $9.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.58. Tesco has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $13.08.

Tesco Plc engages in the retailing and retail banking. It operates through the following segments: UK and ROI, Central Europe, Asia, and Tesco Bank. The UK and ROI segment caters to the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. The Central Europe segment covers the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia.

