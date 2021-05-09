Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.610-1.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teradata also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.61-1.67 EPS.

Shares of NYSE TDC traded down $7.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.54. The company had a trading volume of 8,516,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,566. Teradata has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $59.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.15.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.36 million. Teradata had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Teradata will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teradata from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Summit Insights reissued a buy rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Teradata from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.27.

In related news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 1,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total transaction of $55,900.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,522.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David E. Kepler sold 42,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $2,001,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,768.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,109 shares of company stock valued at $3,826,542. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

