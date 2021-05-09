Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

ERIC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. SEB Equities upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, SEB Equity Research upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

Shares of ERIC opened at $13.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.47. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $15.31.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $49.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.40 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 58.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 22,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.