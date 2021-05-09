Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tele2 AB provides telecommunication services to residential and business customers. The Company offers mobile services, fixed broadband and telephony, data network services and content services. It operates primarily in Sweden, the Netherlands, Kazakhstan, Croatia, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Austria, Germany and internationally. Tele2 AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank downgraded Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tele2 AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of TLTZY stock opened at $6.63 on Friday. Tele2 AB has a 12-month low of $5.83 and a 12-month high of $7.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, and messaging services, as well as value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

