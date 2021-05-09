Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Stock Position Decreased by Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,114 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth $1,610,161,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,238,667 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,447,444,000 after buying an additional 996,628 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 48.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,783,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $869,468,000 after buying an additional 1,562,318 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 33,044.2% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 3,447,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 3,436,600 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,824,067 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $564,700,000 after buying an additional 1,791,008 shares during the period. 51.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total transaction of $1,564,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,841,161.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total transaction of $871,470.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 511,572 shares of company stock valued at $96,347,353. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

TDOC opened at $151.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.71 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.76. The stock has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.62 and a beta of 0.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TDOC. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.84.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

