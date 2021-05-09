TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $138.43

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $138.43 and last traded at $138.16, with a volume of 39862 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $135.74.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.40.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.17.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $4,273,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,912,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $18,606,398.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,069,688.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 502,004 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,071,000 after buying an additional 20,945 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Company Profile (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.