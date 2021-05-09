TD Securities Trims Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Target Price to $25.00

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a speculative buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BLDP. TheStreet lowered Ballard Power Systems from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. National Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ballard Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.71.

Shares of BLDP stock opened at $15.40 on Wednesday. Ballard Power Systems has a 52 week low of $8.87 and a 52 week high of $42.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.25 and a 200-day moving average of $24.27. The company has a quick ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 9.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.00 and a beta of 1.74.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. Analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

