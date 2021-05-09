TD Securities Raises Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target to C$64.00

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its price target upped by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.74% from the stock’s previous close.

STN has been the subject of several other reports. ATB Capital cut Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Stantec from C$50.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Stantec to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Laurentian upped their price objective on Stantec from C$42.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Stantec from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$56.90.

Shares of STN stock opened at C$53.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$56.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$46.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.18. The stock has a market cap of C$5.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.00. Stantec has a twelve month low of C$37.46 and a twelve month high of C$59.56.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$861.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$876.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that Stantec will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Gomes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.00, for a total transaction of C$1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,410,608. Also, Director Paul Jeremy David Alpern sold 8,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.82, for a total value of C$424,219.48. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,348 shares of company stock valued at $3,537,354.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

