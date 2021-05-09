TD Securities Raises Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Price Target to $15.50

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from $15.00 to $15.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DREUF. CIBC lifted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.25 to $14.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.86.

OTCMKTS DREUF opened at $11.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.17. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $11.71.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada.

