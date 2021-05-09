TD Securities Boosts Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Price Target to C$130.00

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TRI. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$126.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$115.00 to C$122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$116.00 to C$127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters to C$123.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$127.17.

TSE TRI opened at C$118.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$113.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of C$58.55 billion and a PE ratio of 8.03. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of C$89.89 and a 52-week high of C$122.03.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.09 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 2.3299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

In other news, Director Marc E. Gold sold 6,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$117.27, for a total value of C$780,667.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 145 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,004.17. Also, Director Linda Walker sold 6,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$115.46, for a total transaction of C$797,254.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,695 shares in the company, valued at C$2,735,834.18. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,962 shares of company stock worth $1,740,970.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

