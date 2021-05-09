TD Securities Boosts Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Price Target to C$54.00

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) had its price target lifted by TD Securities to C$54.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$54.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$59.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$50.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to an equal weight rating and set a C$42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$54.69.

Shares of BEP.UN stock opened at C$44.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.68. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52 week low of C$33.34 and a 52 week high of C$63.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.36 billion and a PE ratio of -43.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$51.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$60.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -146.60%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

