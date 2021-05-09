TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 44.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 33,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 180,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,023,000 after acquiring an additional 9,186 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 188,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,065,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,556,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 401,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000,000 after acquiring an additional 22,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $78.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.77 and a 200 day moving average of $73.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $83.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.94%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.33.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

