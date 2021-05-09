TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 44 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 95.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 90 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Humana by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,967,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,909,716,000 after acquiring an additional 125,827 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Humana by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,989,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,098,313,000 after acquiring an additional 656,606 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Humana by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,267,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,802,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,161 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth $601,429,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Humana by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,343,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $550,958,000 after acquiring an additional 41,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.45.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $465.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $428.57 and its 200-day moving average is $410.53. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $365.06 and a 1 year high of $474.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.67%.

In other news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total value of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,081.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total value of $1,396,940.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,939,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,897 shares of company stock worth $17,931,428. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

