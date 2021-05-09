TCF National Bank Trims Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

TCF National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,683 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 8,917 shares during the quarter. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 227,868 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $13,387,000 after acquiring an additional 43,929 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 51,658 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 9,871 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 109,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after purchasing an additional 9,095 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $58.72 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.84.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,665 shares of company stock worth $2,306,731. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

