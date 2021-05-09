TCF National Bank Sells 740 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

TCF National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 5.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000.

Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock opened at $50.49 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $50.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.54.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

