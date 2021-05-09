TCF National Bank Sells 6,650 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

TCF National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 43.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,650 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XEL. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 6.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 179,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,405,000 after buying an additional 11,042 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 32,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 6,887.5% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 6,612 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Clark sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $428,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $842,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,465.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,378,965. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XEL opened at $71.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $76.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.32%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on XEL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

