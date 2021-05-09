TCF National Bank Sells 450 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

TCF National Bank trimmed its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,613 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Facebook were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.11.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.25, for a total value of $114,650.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 251 shares in the company, valued at $67,079.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total transaction of $21,129,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,786,351 shares of company stock worth $520,850,269 in the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $319.08 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $200.69 and a one year high of $331.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

