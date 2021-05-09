TCF National Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

TCF National Bank lowered its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in K. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at $134,626,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,751,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,464,000 after acquiring an additional 677,403 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at $40,259,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 167.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 805,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,142,000 after acquiring an additional 504,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,751,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,225,000 after acquiring an additional 413,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on K. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.31.

Kellogg stock opened at $66.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.06 and its 200-day moving average is $61.68. The company has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.87%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $4,856,705.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 500,001 shares of company stock worth $30,310,063. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

