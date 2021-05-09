TCF National Bank Reduces Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

TCF National Bank decreased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,347 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PSX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $86.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.94, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $90.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

