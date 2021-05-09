TCF National Bank Acquires 928 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

TCF National Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 100,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,213,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $852,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $161.78 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $100.93 and a 12 month high of $161.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.14.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

