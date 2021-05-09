TCF National Bank Acquires 2,999 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

TCF National Bank grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,447 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 39,193,566 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $638,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,884 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.8% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 9,236,439 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $173,459,000 after purchasing an additional 250,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,262,648 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $134,516,000 after purchasing an additional 514,461 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,775,190 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $94,021,000 after purchasing an additional 138,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 5,482,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $89,255,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $686,570.00. Also, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $368,600.00. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COG. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

Shares of NYSE:COG opened at $17.39 on Friday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $22.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $459.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.86 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. On average, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.69%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

