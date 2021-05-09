Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Shares Gap Up to $28.54

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.54, but opened at $30.03. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $30.03, with a volume of 2 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.06.

In other news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $13,491,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARS. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $355,000.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.