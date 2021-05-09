Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,267 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,604 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Target were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Target by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,136 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Target by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd now owns 23,695 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 11,595 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,109,490 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $417,827,000 after purchasing an additional 48,385 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of Target by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 4,986 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCF National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Target by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 18,518 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

In other news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at $28,557,397.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT opened at $214.71 on Friday. Target Co. has a one year low of $114.12 and a one year high of $215.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $202.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.35.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.