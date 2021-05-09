Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Receives $186.35 Average PT from Brokerages

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $186.35.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 5th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

In related news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total transaction of $324,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,154.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 7,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target stock traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $214.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,298,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,620,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Target has a 12-month low of $114.12 and a 12-month high of $215.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $202.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.69. The firm has a market cap of $106.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Target will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.57%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

