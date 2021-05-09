Tap Reaches Market Cap of $2.15 Million (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 26.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One Tap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tap has traded down 56.8% against the U.S. dollar. Tap has a total market cap of $2.15 million and approximately $591,256.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.83 or 0.00087609 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00020597 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00066852 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $459.82 or 0.00792499 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.74 or 0.00104680 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,335.64 or 0.09195977 BTC.

Tap Profile

XTP is a coin. Its launch date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tap is www.tap.global . The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Tap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

