Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) PT Raised to $4.00

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Desjardins increased their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. CIBC increased their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial started coverage on Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.13.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Tamarack Valley Energy stock opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.30. Tamarack Valley Energy has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $2.46.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Alberta Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater in Alberta, as well as in the Veteran, Consort, and Esther area of southeast Alberta and North Hoosier, Milton, and Coleville area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons and Banff light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.