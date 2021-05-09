Talanx’s (TLX) Buy Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Talanx (ETR:TLX) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

TLX has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Talanx and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Nord/LB set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of Talanx and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

TLX stock opened at €35.72 ($42.02) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.14, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €36.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is €32.81. Talanx has a 52 week low of €24.72 ($29.08) and a 52 week high of €37.66 ($44.31). The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion and a PE ratio of 13.43.

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

