Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $657.46 Million

Analysts expect Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to post $657.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty One analysts have made estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $720.49 million and the lowest is $562.66 million. Take-Two Interactive Software posted sales of $729.42 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full-year sales of $3.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $4.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Take-Two Interactive Software.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.76 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on TTWO shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $213.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.72.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 244.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

TTWO stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $170.07. The company had a trading volume of 822,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,609. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $124.86 and a 52-week high of $214.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.74.

Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

