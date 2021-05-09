Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $76.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.20 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Tabula Rasa HealthCare updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of TRHC traded up $4.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.13. 429,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,963. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.13. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $69.31.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

TRHC has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

In related news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 5,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $280,385.97. Following the sale, the president now owns 743,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,910,056.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $1,163,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 865,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,954,826.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,279,466 in the last ninety days. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.