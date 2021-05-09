T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. T2 Biosystems updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

TTOO stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.64. T2 Biosystems has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $3.79. The company has a market cap of $176.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.63.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTOO. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems from $2.40 to $1.65 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of T2 Biosystems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. T2 Biosystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.44.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

