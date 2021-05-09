T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $24 million-$26 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.08 million.

Shares of NASDAQ TTOO traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.19. The company had a trading volume of 14,901,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,262,384. T2 Biosystems has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $3.79. The stock has a market cap of $176.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.64.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Equities analysts anticipate that T2 Biosystems will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jonestrading reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of T2 Biosystems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of T2 Biosystems from $2.40 to $1.65 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. T2 Biosystems currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.44.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

