T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Given New $186.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $181.00 to $186.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

TROW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut T. Rowe Price Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut T. Rowe Price Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $166.36.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $189.23 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12-month low of $105.56 and a 12-month high of $189.42. The stock has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.01 and its 200-day moving average is $158.99.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.53%.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

