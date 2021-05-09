Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 111.54% and a negative net margin of 743.58%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYRS traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.20. 980,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,979. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.99 and its 200-day moving average is $9.29. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $15.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

SYRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

In other news, Director Richard A. Young sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $48,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,244,011.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and phase III clinical trial for patents with myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors; and SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia.

