Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Posts Earnings Results

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 111.54% and a negative net margin of 743.58%.

Shares of SYRS traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $5.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 980,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Syros Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard A. Young sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $45,187.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 321,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,876,617.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SYRS shares. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and phase III clinical trial for patents with myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors; and SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.