Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 45.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYNH. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Syneos Health by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 85,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,818,000 after buying an additional 21,109 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 15,202 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,794 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Syneos Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.64.

In other Syneos Health news, insider Michelle Keefe sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 17,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $1,350,258.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,998,302.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,707,529 shares of company stock valued at $349,415,465. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SYNH opened at $82.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.31. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.51 and a beta of 1.85. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.26 and a 1 year high of $89.95.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

