SYNC Network Price Up 23.9% Over Last Week (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 9th. One SYNC Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0814 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular exchanges. SYNC Network has a market capitalization of $9.29 million and approximately $7,688.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SYNC Network has traded 23.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $402.72 or 0.00700648 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005845 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00019719 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,006.39 or 0.01750899 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000028 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000756 BTC.

About SYNC Network

SYNC Network is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 139,598,694 coins and its circulating supply is 114,196,474 coins. SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

