Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SYIEY shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Symrise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Symrise from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. DZ Bank raised shares of Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SYIEY opened at $32.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.64 and a 200-day moving average of $31.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 53.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Symrise has a 12 month low of $25.27 and a 12 month high of $35.42.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.186 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from Symrise’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Symrise’s payout ratio is presently 27.87%.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

