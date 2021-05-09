Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Lowered to “Hold” at SEB Equity Research

SEB Equity Research lowered shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Danske downgraded Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of BIOVF opened at $15.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.68. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 52 week low of $15.13 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $532.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.57 million. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 19.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ)

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

