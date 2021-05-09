Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SWMAY. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Get Swedish Match AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of SWMAY stock opened at $43.98 on Wednesday. Swedish Match AB has a 12 month low of $31.35 and a 12 month high of $46.45. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.05.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $480.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.63 million. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a net margin of 26.30% and a negative return on equity of 72.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Swedish Match AB will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.9036 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Swedish Match AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 52.24%.

About Swedish Match AB (publ)

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.